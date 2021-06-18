Perry Wellington 4.5 – It’s A Real Estate ‘Lottery’ Market

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Perry Wellington Realty talks about the housing market, which is still a very hot market right now. Buyers out there are even paying over a MILLION DOLLARS over asking prices. Similar here in central Pennsylvania, people are paying way over asking price as the market continues to thrive.

Homes like this one:

HOT PROPERTY!

485 BECKER ROAD, TYRONE – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $227,000 – Raised ranch with finished basement on approximately 8 acres in the Bellwood-Antis School District. Large 25×40 detached garage with loft that could easily be converted into an apartment. Finished basement with second kitchen and two bedrooms. Above ground swimming pool Covered back porch with amazing views.

Of course, these results are pushing more more people to sell their homes in hopes of winning this “real estate lottery” and, so far so good!

According to an article from CNBC homeowners got $2 TRILLION richer during the first three months of 2021.



HOT MARKET EFFECTS:

20% EQUITY JUMP FOR 62% OF PROPERTY OWNERS

COLLECTIVE CASH GAIN OF $2 TRILLION

AVERAGE GAIN: $33,400 PER BORROWER

NEW LISTING!

JUSTIN STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $350,000 – Colonial style 4 bedroom home in the highly desirable Rolling Hills North subdivision. This home was built in 2012 so everything is relatively new! The interior has been professionally painted. There is hardwood flooring throughout most of the first floor. The kitchen has granite countertops and included stainless steel appliances. There is access to the private back patio from the kitchen / dining area. Formal dining room is currently used as a playroom. There is an expansive master suite with en-suite bath with walk-in tile shower. There is also a full basement which is currently used as a gym. Other features include a two car garage with side driveway extension.