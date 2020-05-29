Perry Wellington 4.5 – Is the Market Up or Down?

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Perry Wellington Realty does some great things with their 3D Virtual tours. Check out the newest one in Altoona in the video above!



3137 OAK CRESCENT LANE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY ADAM CONRAD TEAM

BACK ON THE MARKET WITH A NEW PRICE – $139,500!

DETAILS:Check out this beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the Toy Town section of Altoona. This property is very cozy, but it also has a lot of space. You’ll notice the gorgeous hardwood floors throughout.There’s a nice sized family room with a fireplace and updated bathrooms as well. If you enjoy spending time outdoors, but prefer shade in the summer time and a nice breeze – the 3 season room is the perfect place to relax. You also get an attached garage. Plus – a one year home warranty!

Realtor Magazine recently had an article saying “Forget real estate bargains, Home prices are rising”

Even with a pandemic and the highest unemployment since the great depression, median home prices still jumped just over 3% year over year!

There are still buyers, but given the limited number of properties available, buyers are willing to pay more… but the Perry Wellington Team feels they might be seeing the opposite happening and discuss both sides.