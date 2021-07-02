Perry Wellington 4.5 – Is the Housing Shortage Changing?

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Hot off the presses! Apparently the market is getting better with more inventory coming in. The headline from an article out from CNBC says the epic housing shortage may finally be starting to lift.

A surprising number of new listings hit the market in June.

– IN JUNE – NEW LISTINGS INCREASED 5-POINT-5 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR AND 10-POINT-9 PERCENT COMPARED TO MAY, ACCORDING TO REALTOR.COM

Some sellers want the full package – turn key. Sellers want their agent to handle all of the details, the pictures, the 3D tour, the drone footage and a video for the property. They want the agent to put it on the MLS and get it to all of the portals such as Realtor.com and Zillow. Sellers want the agent to handle the showings and the negotiations. We split our commission with a buyer’s agent as part of this process. Perry Wellington Realty does all of that plus we deliver outstanding marketing as well. Sellers want it all and we do it for 4.5%. We get paid when you close on your home.

– FLAT FEE LISTINGS (WE PUT IT ON THE MLS AND YOU MANAGE THE DEAL)

Some sellers want less that the full package and we can help you that way too. Perry Wellington Realty offers a flat fee listing service where we simply put your house on the MLS. You do the work getting the marketing together with pictures etc, send the photos to us and we list your home for a flat $499.00 upfront on the MLS. You decide what you want to pay a buyer’s agent who is showing your home. 2-3% commission is typical for a buyer agent, and you manage the rest, including your showings and negotiations. It’s a great way in a hot market to leverage the MLS and the power of all of the agents who are working daily in the business to bring you buyers.– FOR SALE BY OWNER (YOU BRING YOUR OWN BUYER, WE WRITE UP YOUR DEAL AND CLOSE IT)

Some sellers find their own buyer and just need the deal written up and closed. We can also help you in that scenario. We have a service – Transaction Licensee – ($500) where we can write up your agreement of sale on regular forms used by Realtors and then we can close the sale at our affiliated closing company – Abstract Closing Services and finish up the transfer.

We realize that one size doesn’t fit all and we have the mix of services we offer to help sellers no matter what their situation.



NEW LISTING!

1161 LUZERNE STREET – LISTED BY QUENNA SMITH – 814-244-1958

DETAILS: $139,900 – Don’t miss this charming brick Westmont SD home with 3+ Bedrooms 2 Full Baths. This large home has beautiful hardwood floors, Main floor bedroom and full bath. Formal Dining room. Den/Office. The 2nd floor has 2+ Bedrooms, full bath, large bright family room/Master bedroom and a private sun porch. A spiral staircase leads to plenty of storage in the attic space. Front and rear porches. Detached garage.

