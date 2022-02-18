Perry Wellington 4.5 – Is The Housing Market Still Hot?

It’s been hot out there in the housing market and the Perry Wellington Realty team has yet another listing that went under contract in less than a week!

62 CIRCLE DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513

DETAILS: $300,000 – MORE THAN A DOZEN SHOWINGS THE FIRST TWO DAYS AND MULTIPLE OFFERS!

One of a kind raised ranch home located in the Holiday Manor subdivision of Hollidaysburg. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths PLUS endless features and updates. The large master bedroom features new carpet and a beautiful bathroom with new flooring and a walk in tile shower with a rain shower head. Second bedroom has a private bath with ceramic tile floor and shower. Eat-in kitchen has beautiful granite countertops and new vinyl flooring. The large great room is a great place to relax or entertain; including new stairs, restored wood floor and wood burning fireplace. To the front is an extra room providing storage or office space. Laundry area and powder room have new vinyl flooring and paint. Out back you will find a concrete patio and fenced yard; with shed outside of fencing



Another home on E. 2nd Avenue in Altoona went ending in only 26 HOURS. So much for that Open House they planned on doing!

FORTUNE pretty much summed it up as supply and demand in a recent article.

“The spring 2022 housing market will absolutely crush buyers—Zillow says home prices to spike 22%”

Simply put: Instead of decelerating, Zillow sees the 2022 spring housing market getting even hotter.

Why?

– Instead of inventory levels beginning to normalize, the situation is getting worse.

– In January of this year, inventory was 42% below what it was in January 2020.

– That lack of inventory means buyers will once again be forced to bid up prices if they hope to land a home.