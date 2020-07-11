Perry Wellington 4.5 – Is a Price Slump Coming?

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

The Perry Wellington 4.5 welcomes a very special guest back as Associate Broker George Pisanick makes his return to the show to celebrate a special occasion!

It’s National Pina Colda Day and George is dying to show off an easy recipe that everyone can make.

The Perry Wellington Realty team takes a look at a story from realtor.com that says a home price “slump” is coming. Adam Conrad had predicted this not too long ago.

Slump or not, George has had some success with big listings including this one on Limestone Road in Hollidaysburg!

130 LIMESTONE ROAD, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY GEORGE PISANICK 814-381-5758

LISTING PRICE: $499,900

DETAILS: Impressive 2-story with uncompromising quality located in a very private and quiet wooded location features 5 large bedrooms. Many meticulous details. Lots of HWF and granite. This is a ‘one of a kind’ home. So many upgrades! An open 2-tier maintenance free composite deck is great for entertaining. Finished basement with rec room. Grand foyer opens to a home office and sets the stage for the main floor with formal LR and DR. Kitchen is ‘to die for’ and a ‘chef’s dream’ Step down Great Room has FP and vaulted ceiling W skylights. Master bedroom with trey ceilings extends into a lovely bath with large double WICs and Jacuzzi tub. Wait till you see the luxurious guest room with gas fireplace. Finished lower level leads to an open paver patio. Quality craftsmanship from top to bottom.

Great outdoor space is a BIG draw for buyers these days and curb appeal is what draws them in. Watch as George talks about the time something simple like the color of the shutters made a difference to buyers.

