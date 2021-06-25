Perry Wellington 4.5 – Is a Hot Market Cooling Down?

The Perry Wellington Realty 4.5 team takes a look at the housing market in their Market Watch. They’ve been saying for months now that the market is hot! Is it starting to cool off? Some economists from Realtor.com seem to think so. Watch the video above to see what they think.
WHY WOULD THE MARKET BE COOLING DOWN?
– RATE OF PRICE GROWTH HAS STARTED TO SLOW DOWN
– FEWER BUYERS ARE GETTING MORTGAGES
– COMPETITION FOR HOMES IS STILL HOT,BUT NOT AS INTENSE AS IT HAS BEEN
– WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR BUYERS? SELLERS?