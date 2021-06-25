Perry Wellington 4.5 – Is a Hot Market Cooling Down?

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

The Perry Wellington Realty 4.5 team takes a look at the housing market in their Market Watch. They’ve been saying for months now that the market is hot! Is it starting to cool off? Some economists from Realtor.com seem to think so. Watch the video above to see what they think.

WHY WOULD THE MARKET BE COOLING DOWN?

– RATE OF PRICE GROWTH HAS STARTED TO SLOW DOWN

– FEWER BUYERS ARE GETTING MORTGAGES

– COMPETITION FOR HOMES IS STILL HOT,BUT NOT AS INTENSE AS IT HAS BEEN

– WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR BUYERS? SELLERS?