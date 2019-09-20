Perry Wellington 4.5 – Inventory buyers want to buy

Houston, we have a problem.
Actually, real estate has a problem. An inventory problem.
Since September of 2018, the inventory on the market has not been the inventory buyers want to buy.
An article from housewire.com talks about that.
Housing supply and buyer demand are pushing buyers out of the market
First of all, what do buyers want?
What do we have?
The article suggests that buyers are getting fed up and are giving up the house hunt.
There is another part of this equation that is complicating the situation even further. Baby boomers. We’ll explain, after the break!
