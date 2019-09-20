Perry Wellington 4.5 – Inventory buyers want to buy

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

Houston, we have a problem.

Actually, real estate has a problem. An inventory problem.

Since September of 2018, the inventory on the market has not been the inventory buyers want to buy.

An article from housewire.com talks about that.

Housing supply and buyer demand are pushing buyers out of the market

First of all, what do buyers want?

What do we have?

The article suggests that buyers are getting fed up and are giving up the house hunt.

There is another part of this equation that is complicating the situation even further. Baby boomers. We’ll explain, after the break!

