(WTAJ) — The big news of the week is about interest rates!

According to realtor.com, mortgage rates surged in the latest week by most since 1987.

A 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.78% for the week ending June 16. That’s up 55 basis points from the previous week.

Check out these homes for sale!

NEW PRICE! 1023 HAVERFORD STREET, JOHNSTOWN – LISTED BY RALPH ROSSI 724-617-2009

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $211,900 – ***ASK ABOUT SELLER FINANCING AVAILABLE! This is a beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in Johnstown…. The sellers did a complete remodel on this property….From bare studs to new insulation, drywall and paint. New roof in 2020. Everything is new and updated. Double pane windows and all appliances included. Quartz countertops in the kitchen and the washer & dryer are included.

NEW PRICE! 751 PENDER ROAD, JOHNSTOWN – LISTED BY RALPH ROSSI 724-617-2009

DETAILS: $139,900 – Come see this Conemaugh Twp country home on almost an acre of land. Well maintained property with plenty of charm and low taxes. The drone pictures really give you a great perspective on the property. Beautiful shots…. The house has 3 bedrooms 1 1/2 baths a couple of sheds out back. It’s being sold as is.

NEW LISTING! 632 BROOKS BOULEVARD, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513

DETAILS: $164,900 – Private drive, lots of land, and a well maintained two bedroom house with plenty of storage. This home features a newer metal roof, new windows, freshly painted walls, new carpet, and newly finished covered front porch with stunning views. There is endless potential for making this your forever home!