Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

The Perry Wellington Realty team has some good news for buyers! Interest rates saw a bit of a dip recently and the team talks about what this means for the market in the video above.

More areas across the country are seeing more inventory hit the market. Realtor.com’s Manager for Economic Research, George Ratiu, says that means the markets are in the early stage of shifting towards balance.

Buyers are still paying about 50 percent more for monthly mortgage payments than this time last year. The Perry team talks about what you can expect through the summer.



NEW LISTING!

343 AGGIE STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY LEONARD FIORE (814) 330-2574

DETAILS: $295,000 – This newly remodeled, bi-level located in the sought-after Rolling Hills Development. This Stunning home has 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Master Bedroom includes an en suite full bath. The open concept kitchen, dining, and living room is great for entertaining. Finished lower level, with a full bathroom and second living room… there’s also a spacious two car attached garage with extra storage space!



UNDER CONTRACT! 126 & 128 LILY PEARL DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM AND THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM

DETAILS: $225,000 – New Construction, 1 story living in the gated Deer Meadow 55+ Community! This home features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The spacious kitchen offers an eat-in area and access to the backyard. Off the kitchen you will find a laundry/mud room that connects to the 1 car garage. Enjoy all the amenities Deer Meadow offers including a community building, exercise facility, and a heated community swimming pool. Association fee of $220 a month includes amenities, insurance, outside maintenance (for example – roof and siding repairs), grass, snow and trash removal. Developers are licensed real estate brokers. Duplex marked with red box on map under pictures – shows 126 & 128 Lily Pearl Dr. Taxes to be determined