Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC

The Perry Wellington Realty 4.5 team has been talking about ‘instant listings’ for weeks now, but what does it mean? Watch the video above to hear about instant listings and ee some examples.

UNDER CONTRACT IN LESS THAN A WEEK!

715 LOOP ROAD, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513

DETAILS: $295,000 – New construction! Ranch style 3 bed, 2 bath home with a full basement! Ranch style 3 bed, 2 bath home in Hollidaysburg… vinyl plank flooring, upgraded cabinets, quartz countertops, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, full basement, and a 2 car garage. High efficiency Bosch Heat Pump. Seller is a licensed agent.



UNDER CONTRACT IN LESS THAN A WEEK!

5025 BRIAN AVENUE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513

DETAILS: $250,000 – New construction in Hollidaysburg School District. This 3 bed 2 bath ranch home will full basement. Open concept living / dining/ kitchen area. Primary suite with attached full bath and large walk in closet. Back yard fire pit. 1st floor laundry / utility room. Seller is a licensed agent.



UNDER CONTRACT IN LESS THAN A WEEK!

411 TALL OAKS LANE, ROARING SPRING – LISTED BY GEORGE PISANICK (814) 381-5758

DETAILS: $299,900 – Country living in quiet, serene setting. Large 28 X 28 living room addition over the oversized 2-car garage with work bench area. Very nice well-kept 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Home has large inviting sun-room for 3 season enjoyment. Want a large shed, a barn, and a pole building for livestock or horses? It’s here. House has lots of storage space inside and out. All this on 2 private acres. And it’s just minutes to Roaring Spring and Martinsburg.



BACK ON MARKET!

623 N. 11TH STREET, BELLWOOD – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $125,000 – OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, MARCH 26TH FROM 10 A.M. TO NOON – Antis Township home with large, level fenced-in yard and attached 2 car garage. This property has 3 bedrooms with a bonus room that could be used as a 4th bedroom… and features hardwood floors, a closed in front porch and off street parking. There’s also a new furnace and it’s in the Bellwood-Antis School District.