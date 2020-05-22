Perry Wellington 4.5 – Insight & Predictions

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Much like the Amazing Karnac the Magnificent from the Johnny Carson Show, the Perry Wellington Realty team tries their hand at predicting what will happen in the real estate market post-pandemic.

National Association of Realtors said that 77% of potential sellers are preparing to sell once the stay-at-home orders are lifted, but is it starting to happen already?

The team talks about their predictions now, in the near future, and even as the years roll on.

Have you changed your “want” list for buying a new home? Many are now looking for home office space, a yard for exercising and/or gardening, and more space for family time.

