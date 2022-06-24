Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

Broker George Pisanick is back with another drink recipe after taking off last week for Father’s Day. Watch the video above to see “Little Beers.”

3103 BEVERLY DRIVE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $579,900 – Check out this gorgeous home in Altoona… The home has a two car garage and a back deck off the sunroom. Inside, you find vaulted ceilings in the great room with a beautiful fireplace as the focal point. There’s also another living area that opens into the modern style kitchen, which is completely updated with stainless appliances and a large kitchen island. The home also features 3 bedrooms… 2 1/2 baths…. including a Master bedroom with en-suite bath that has a shower and oversized soaking tub.