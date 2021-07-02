Perry Wellington 4.5 – I-Buyer Program Will Buy Your House

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

If the thought of putting your home up for sale makes you cringe, how would you feel if someone just showed up and made you an offer? You get a price and you walk away with the cash and the buyer pays all the closing costs. Sounds too good to be true? Well, Perry Wellington Realty is doing just that!

It’s called I-Buyer and the team talks about the program in the video above.

Some people don’t realize what you go through as a seller these days. the I-Buyer program is a great way to avoid the headache and get out from under your home.