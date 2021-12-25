Perry Wellington 4.5 – How to Win a Real Estate Bidding War

Happy New Year 2022 Light Up Downtown State College
Sponsored Content - Perry Wellington

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Over the past year, bidding wars were a normal thing. Low inventory and multiple buyers created a perfect storm, making it a challenge to get an offer accepted.

Lifehacker outlines some tips on how to win a home bidding war and the Perry Wellington Realty team talk about each one.

TIP #1. OFFER MORE, PAY CASH

TIP #2. MEET THE SELLERS TERMS

TIP #3. FOREGO CONTINGENCIES

TIP #4. GET PRE-APPROVED FOR MORTGAGE

TIP #5. MAKE DECISIONS QUICKLY

TIP #6.  BE CREATIVE
– such as paying for the seller’s moving truck (or just use PWR, we’ll give you one for free!)
– putting together spa weekends
– know what matters to the seller

TIP #7.  CONNECT WITH SELLERS

