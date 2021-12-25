Perry Wellington 4.5 – How to Win a Real Estate Bidding War

Over the past year, bidding wars were a normal thing. Low inventory and multiple buyers created a perfect storm, making it a challenge to get an offer accepted.
Lifehacker outlines some tips on how to win a home bidding war and the Perry Wellington Realty team talk about each one.
TIP #1. OFFER MORE, PAY CASH
TIP #2. MEET THE SELLERS TERMS
TIP #3. FOREGO CONTINGENCIES
TIP #4. GET PRE-APPROVED FOR MORTGAGE
TIP #5. MAKE DECISIONS QUICKLY
TIP #6. BE CREATIVE
– such as paying for the seller’s moving truck (or just use PWR, we’ll give you one for free!)
– putting together spa weekends
– know what matters to the seller
TIP #7. CONNECT WITH SELLERS