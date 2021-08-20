Perry Wellington 4.5 – Housing Market Updates

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

The Perry Wellington Realty 4.5 team takes a look at the current housing market with news and updates.

Prices for building materials have climbed 19.4% over the last 12 months, increasing 13% in 2021 alone, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

Also, this week’s revival of the national eviction ban is sending landlords scrambling again to pay their debts, just when they thought they would be able to begin evicting tenants who are not paying rent.

“The government took a firm stance that there would be an end to the [ban],” said Bob Pinnegar, president and chief executive of the National Apartment Association, a landlord trade group. “Now, there’s no faith.”

NEW LISTING!

198 DOWRICK DRIVE, MARTINSBURG – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

DETAILS: $300,000 – Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath home on a large lot in Martinsburg subdivision (airport drive area). Tree lined, paved driveway leads to the house that also features a two car finished garage. Vaulted ceilings in great room, gorgeous updated kitchen with new stainless appliances and granite countertops, first floor laundry, spacious heated sunroom with deck access, Central air, Master Bedroom with master bath featuring a jetted soaking tub, double sinks and a separate shower. Two more bedrooms and a full bath on second floor. Basement is partially finished with a theater/family room and electric fireplace. Deck is composite. Yard is spacious offering privacy even though you have neighbors nearby. There is also room for RV parking. Hot tub and security system included. Newer roof. Radon system.