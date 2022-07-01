Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

Mortgage rates continue to rise. George Ratiu, Realtor.com’s manager of economic research said you’re going to pay quite a bit more on that mortgage.

“Mortgage rates notched another week of gains with a 30 year loan reaching the highest level since November 2008… adding over $9,000 to the yearly monthly burden.”

Buyers are faced with a 64 percent increase in mortgage payments from this time last year, but some properties are still selling fast!

408 MANION DRIVE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

DETAILS: $235,000 – Gorgeous multi-level home with phenomenal views and spectacular amenities! 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths – including a master bedroom/bath. The living room has a stone gas fireplace, a wood accent wall and vaulted ceilings highlighted with a stained glass style accent at the peak. The kitchen offers amazing views and a side patio where you can enjoy dinner al fresco on the large picnic table or your morning cup of coffee. There is also a spacious family room and a 4th bedroom that could be used as an office. Back deck has new boards and paint. From here, ascend the stairs to the above ground pool with mountain views. Further up, you’ll find a swing where you can sit, relax and take in the scenery. Pellet stove, new central air, pool pump, drywalled 2 car garage/steel access door. 3D tour!

524 E. GRANT AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $159,900 – This two story home with large detached garage is a rare find in this market. Located in the East End area of Altoona, this home has it all! The kitchen was recently remodeled, formal dining room, and full bath on the first floor next to the den. Three bedrooms are located upstairs with a second full bath. The large detached garage has lots of storage space. There is off-street parking in front of the house. The home has plenty of curb appeal with fresh landscaping out front!

844 COLLEGE PLAZA, EBENSBURG – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

DETAILS: $850,000 – Buy the building and if you’re interested in the business, you can buy it too! this is a prime commercial building in Ebensburg just off busy Route 22! It sits on 1 acre of land next to newly built UPMC and Conemaugh Medical Centers, surrounded by numerous stores, restaurants, a community college and other businesses. The 4800 square foot building has two separate units. Suite A is currently the very popular Steelers Store… Suite B can be rented for additional income and so can the basement! There’s plenty of storage and a small freight elevator/dumbwaiter connected to the basement… a back dock area and parking available for 25+ cars. There is a new appraisal on file to support the price so if you’re interested it could be a great opportunity!

