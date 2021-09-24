Perry Wellington 4.5 – Housing Market Updates

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

The Perry Wellington Realty 4.5 team takes a look at the housing market with updates as the fall season is here in central Pennsylvania.

A recent article from Realtor Magazine says that bidding wars reach their lowest level this year after they peaked in April.

First-time buyers are priced out. Buyers want to buy, but some sellers are still holding on to those higher prices, hoping someone will come along and pay, but it doesn’t happen, Dawn and George explain in the video above.

What is somewhat unusual, right now, it seems that homes between $350,000 and $500,000 are in high demand.

