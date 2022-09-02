Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

The Perry Wellington Realty 4.5 team takes a look at the current housing market as of Sept. 2 and talks about the latest headling from Realtor.com — “Home prices just took the biggest plunge in six years: Is now the time to buy?” Watch the video above to hear their thoughts.

Notes from the article:

– Home prices not only soared over the past two years, but low inventory had buyers in a frenzy to get their hands on whatever came on the market

– In August, the national inventory of properties for sale jumped by 27%.

– The median amount of time a house spent on market increased for the first time since June 2020…. so that has changed things.

– Home prices in August are still up annually by 14.2% from a year earlier.

– Weary homebuyers may see a further break in the clouds come fall, which is generally the best time to buy a home. – According to Realtor.com

So what about sellers? With homes staying longer on the market, some may have to get creative and/or aggressive to sell their home. Broker Adam Conrad discusses this as it’s part of his Senior Mirror in this weekend’s Altoona Mirror.

Missed the market, now what? Rising interest rates and inflation have eroded the buying power of a shrinking pool of buyers. Now it is common to see homes get few if any showings and get offers under asking price. Homes are staying on market longer putting sellers in a position they haven’t been in for awhile.

But all is not lost.

– Using a skilled agent is a key ingredient. We help you market, get the price right and handle the critical steps of getting you from contract to the closing table. Listening to your agent’s recommendations for repairs or improvements as well as staging and touch-ups is also key.

– Price is an important consideration in this market. Getting the price spot-on when you list your home is critical to your success. Buyers are shopping for homes online and when they see a home that is overpriced, they simply skip it and move on.

– Condition is another important factor in the sale of your home. Take the time to carefully and critically look over your home from the curb appeal to the maintenance and upkeep. Buyers prefer turn-key, move-in ready homes. The more you can match up with the buyer’s expectations, the more quickly your home will sell for the highest price.

– Marketing your home is the last key ingredient. Professional photography, full 3D online tours and drone video along with the impact of our TV show on CBS every week help make all the difference so you stand above the crowd.