Perry Wellington 4.5 – Hot Property!

7991 EAST BACK MOUNTAIN ROAD, REEDSVILLE
UNDER CONTRACT IN 14 DAYS
LISTING PRICE: $540,000
A unique home designed and built by architect John Haughwout is nestled in a wooded parcel
just off of East Back Mountain Road in Reedsville. Haughwout was a resident of the area in the
50’s and 60’s and built the wood and stone house on the side of Stone Mountain on 12.85
acres, naming it Highwood (the Old Dutch meaning of Haughwout). Mr. Haughwout had deep
roots in the area as his Dutch ancestors moved to Belleville in 1791 and established a farm that
remained in the family for many years. He apprenticed under several of the Modern movement’s
seminal designers, including a past student of Frank Lloyd Wright, and described himself as an
organic architect influenced by Wright’s style. Mr. Haughwout designed many hospitals, schools
factories and houses in the area, and also lived and worked in Harrisburg and later in Pittsburgh
where he passed away in 2004.
The Mid-Century Modern home was built in 1960 and featured in House Beautiful magazine in
1964. The home features one level living, with endless views from the windows built without a
frame interrupting the view. The cantilevered living room is reminiscent of the Frank Lloyd
Wright style, and the home includes mahogany wood paneling and built-in features such as sofas
and china cabinets unique to the home. On the drive to the home, one is surrounded by
gorgeous views of BIg Valley, Amish farms and mountains; the driveway itself winds up to the
home amongst the fall leaves or full trees depending on the time of year.
A separate heated and cooled outbuilding (approx. 1500 sq ft) is currently used as an office/
studio but had been a four car garage in the past. The studio is heated and cooled with
mini-split units, electric water heater, plumbing, dedicated well and septic system. The second
floor of the building has a full bath with shower and open space for an office or showroom.
There is an additional utility shed built to store lawn equipment and gardening tools, with
electricity and plenty of shelving. An open sided wood-framed pavilion is a great party space, or
oversized carport.
The home consists of 2696 square feet, and has ceramic quarry tile flooring throughout.
Honduran mahogany wood paneling is featured and solid wood doors, built-in furniture, shelving
and storage is one of the unique advantages to the home. The galley style kitchen has been
remodeled with quartz counters, new cabinets and stainless steel appliances, but still includes an
antique cook stove and an open fireplace that warms the kitchen and family room area. The
breakfast room is at one corner of the home and has windows around both sides, a built-in sofa
and shelving, plus the entrance door which was redesigned with insulated glass. A first floor
laundry and mudroom are adjacent to the kitchen/family room.
A sunken living room at the front of the home shows off a hand cast stone fireplace and built-in
storage areas, built-in sofa, and recessed lighting. An area for displaying art pieces is visible as
one walks into the living room, and a patio can be accessed from the living room doors.
Adjacent to the living room is the dining room, panelled in mahogany and featuring a mirrored
built-in china cabinet and drawers for display of special pieces. The home has four bedrooms, all with built-in desks, shelving and dressers and all very generous in size. The master bedroom
is unusual with an updated vanity and sink area in the room, an adjoining remodeled master
bathroom, and an interesting headboard which includes drawers, two night stands and shelving.
A built-in sofa area allows the owners an area to relax and watch the wildlife from the windows.
A french door leads to a patio area with a hot tub.
This home has many original features, but also some important updates such as the ethernet
wired internet system, updated electric and a UV water filtration system. All utilities are run
underground, some of the windows and doors have been replaced with insulated glass or
thermal panes.