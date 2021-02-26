Perry Wellington 4.5 – Hot Property!

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

West Central PA has some stunning properties and Perry Wellington Realty has had the pleasure listing and selling many of them. The latest listing comes from the Lewistown office and associate broker Kim Rickert tells you all about it in the video above!

7991 EAST BACK MOUNTAIN ROAD, REEDSVILLE

UNDER CONTRACT IN 14 DAYS

LISTING PRICE: $540,000

A unique home designed and built by architect John Haughwout is nestled in a wooded parcel

just off of East Back Mountain Road in Reedsville. Haughwout was a resident of the area in the

50’s and 60’s and built the wood and stone house on the side of Stone Mountain on 12.85

acres, naming it Highwood (the Old Dutch meaning of Haughwout). Mr. Haughwout had deep

roots in the area as his Dutch ancestors moved to Belleville in 1791 and established a farm that

remained in the family for many years. He apprenticed under several of the Modern movement’s

seminal designers, including a past student of Frank Lloyd Wright, and described himself as an

organic architect influenced by Wright’s style. Mr. Haughwout designed many hospitals, schools

factories and houses in the area, and also lived and worked in Harrisburg and later in Pittsburgh

where he passed away in 2004.



The Mid-Century Modern home was built in 1960 and featured in House Beautiful magazine in

1964. The home features one level living, with endless views from the windows built without a

frame interrupting the view. The cantilevered living room is reminiscent of the Frank Lloyd

Wright style, and the home includes mahogany wood paneling and built-in features such as sofas

and china cabinets unique to the home. On the drive to the home, one is surrounded by

gorgeous views of BIg Valley, Amish farms and mountains; the driveway itself winds up to the

home amongst the fall leaves or full trees depending on the time of year.



A separate heated and cooled outbuilding (approx. 1500 sq ft) is currently used as an office/

studio but had been a four car garage in the past. The studio is heated and cooled with

mini-split units, electric water heater, plumbing, dedicated well and septic system. The second

floor of the building has a full bath with shower and open space for an office or showroom.

There is an additional utility shed built to store lawn equipment and gardening tools, with

electricity and plenty of shelving. An open sided wood-framed pavilion is a great party space, or

oversized carport.

The home consists of 2696 square feet, and has ceramic quarry tile flooring throughout.



Honduran mahogany wood paneling is featured and solid wood doors, built-in furniture, shelving

and storage is one of the unique advantages to the home. The galley style kitchen has been

remodeled with quartz counters, new cabinets and stainless steel appliances, but still includes an

antique cook stove and an open fireplace that warms the kitchen and family room area. The

breakfast room is at one corner of the home and has windows around both sides, a built-in sofa

and shelving, plus the entrance door which was redesigned with insulated glass. A first floor

laundry and mudroom are adjacent to the kitchen/family room.



A sunken living room at the front of the home shows off a hand cast stone fireplace and built-in

storage areas, built-in sofa, and recessed lighting. An area for displaying art pieces is visible as

one walks into the living room, and a patio can be accessed from the living room doors.

Adjacent to the living room is the dining room, panelled in mahogany and featuring a mirrored

built-in china cabinet and drawers for display of special pieces. The home has four bedrooms, all with built-in desks, shelving and dressers and all very generous in size. The master bedroom

is unusual with an updated vanity and sink area in the room, an adjoining remodeled master

bathroom, and an interesting headboard which includes drawers, two night stands and shelving.

A built-in sofa area allows the owners an area to relax and watch the wildlife from the windows.

A french door leads to a patio area with a hot tub.



This home has many original features, but also some important updates such as the ethernet

wired internet system, updated electric and a UV water filtration system. All utilities are run

underground, some of the windows and doors have been replaced with insulated glass or

thermal panes.



