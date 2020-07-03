Perry Wellington 4.5 – Hot Market Momentum

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Things have been on fire since COVID-19 restrictions went into the Green Phase, but how long will this hot market last?

That’s the topic of Adam Conrad’s latest Senior Mirror article.

– During the shutdown, Buyers weren’t able to view homes in person and now they can.

– They are finding lots of competition

– Quarantine affected sellers a little differently.

– Many were reluctant to list

– Some sellers have elected to remain off the market due to health concerns.

– This adds up to less inventory (GOOD NEWS FOR SELLERS)

– Low interest rates (buyers can afford more)

– Challenge for Sellers: timing

– Adam’s predictions? ( I predict that the market will lose momentum in 90 days. )



