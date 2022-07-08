Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

Associate Broker Kim Rickert shows all kinds of options for home design ideas with her Facebook page “At Home in Mifflin County” and she talks all about it in the video above.

In addition to design ideas, she shares a great recipe from a site called Jen Around The World for some refreshing tropical ice tea.

Tropical Fruit Tea:

5 cups of unsweetened tea

1 cup orange juice

1 64-ounce can of pineapple juice

2/3 cup sugar

1 lemon, juiced

In your pitcher add in the pineapple juice, lemon juice, and orange juice. In a measuring cup, add the sugar and one cup of the hot unsweetened tea. Mix together until the sugar mixes together. Now add to the pineapple juice mixture. Now, using the measuring cup, measure out 4 more cups of unsweetened tea and mix with the pineapple mixture. Stir to combine and store in the refrigerator until cooled. Pour over ice and enjoy!

Be sure to watch to the end to find some great tips for selling your home in the summer from Realtor.com.