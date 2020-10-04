Perry Wellington 4.5 – Holiday Porch Makeovers for Your Home

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. 

Office Phone Numbers: 
Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 
State College: (814) 273-1446 
Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 
Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 
Bedford: (814) 310-0099 
Scranton: (570) 309-6136 
Lewistown (717) 363-8631 

Perry Wellington Real Estate is full of talented people, including in their State College office Annette and Diana who love to makeover homes for holidays and seasons! One lucky lady got a free porch makeover from The Annette Yorks Group!

Check out what they did for Alexandria Luneke:


Check out some Halloween Do’s and Dont’s from Realtor.com:
1. HALLOWEEN DECOR DO’S AND DON’TS: DON’T THANK FRONT LINE WORKERS WITH SKELETONS
2. HALLOWEEN DECOR DO’S AND DON’TS: DO MAKE TRICK OR TREATING SAFE
3. HALLOWEEN DECOR DO’S AND DON’TS: DON’T MAKE CORNEY CORONAVIRUS JOKES
4. HALLOWEEN DECOR DO’S AND DON’TS: DO ENCOURAGE SOCIAL DISTANCING FOR TRICK OR TREAT

If you want the whole list, check out the article on REALTOR.COM!

LOT 23 CIRCLE DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513
LISTING PRICE: $32,500
DETAILS: Private wooded lot in the highly desirable Holiday Manor Subdivision of Hollidaysburg. Public water, public sewer, natural gas, and electric are all available to the property. Survey was done and available for reference. Approx lot lines are highlighted in green on plot map under pictures.

