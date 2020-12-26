Perry Wellington 4.5 – Holiday Homes and Decor

Since it’s a Very Perry Christmas this year on Perry Wellington 4.5, Dawn Pellas, along with Jordan Conrad and Adam Conrad share some Christmas themed real estate stories.

The first home is a gorgeous house out of Colt’s Neck, NJ. If you relly love Christmas decor, you’ll love this house!

The team features the Home Alone House AND a Home Alone themed house in Texas that’s actually available on AirBNB!

With the world in 2020 still living in a pandemic, check out the video for some awesome COVID-19 themed ornaments for that Christmas tree! From a masked Santa to a First Responder, it’s a COVID Christmas indeed.

Stick around till the end of the video to see some great ways to make your bedroom appear to be expensive!

