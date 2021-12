Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

(WTAJ) – The holidays are coming up fast and there are some new home trends to watch out for.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution shared a few of the trends listed below

Theme trees

Fabric gift wrapping

Cosy natural decorations

Vintage and affordable decor

Dogs aren’t getting left out in the cold this holiday either. The vacation home rental site VRBO is offering special holiday listings just for pets that look like a ranch house, beach cottage, luxe cabin and more.