The Perry Wellington 4.5 team is celebrating an important day, the day Adam Conrad opened the doors of Perry Wellington Realty 11 years ago.

Watch above as Adam shares the story of how he got started and watch as you see how rapidly the company grew to be number 1 in the Allegheny Highlands Association of Realtors while collecting award after award along the way.

“I had a real estate agent…. and I thought, there’s gotta be a better way.” – Adam Conrad

Perry has actually been #1 for the past five years with AHAR and also just received the Altoona Mirror’s Hometown Favorite Real Estate Agency Award in 2021.