Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

The Perry Wellington Team takes a look at their past Halloween episodes and fun costumes before diving into something scary for sellers AND for agents…

Pending home sales decline as buyers are pausing their search, according to Realtor.com.

The National Association of Realtors say the number of buyers that signed contracts to purchase homes fell 2.3% in Sept. compared to Aug. Pending home sales are also down 8% from September last year.