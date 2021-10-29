Perry Wellington 4.5 Halloween Special – Perry’s Properties: Oct. 29, 2021

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

23 MICHAELS DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5669

OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30TH FROM NOON TO 1:30 P.M.

DETAILS: $335,000 – GORGEOUS NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME WITH STONE ACCENTS IN HOLLIDAYSBURG. THREE BEDROOMS AND TWO FULL BATHS, ALL ON ONE FLOOR. THE LIVING, DINING AND KITCHEN AREA IS OPEN CONCEPT WITH LOTS OF WINDOWS TO BRIGHTEN THE SPACE. THE KITCHEN IS NICELY APPOINTED WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND PLENTY OF CABINET SPACE. THE MASTER SUITE FEATURES A DOUBLE BOWL SINK IN THE MASTER BATH, A MAKE-UP MIRROR SEATING AREA AND A WALK IN CLOSET. THERE IS ALSO A TWO CAR GARAGE!

NEW LISTING!

301 BRISTOL LANE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY TIFFANY SETTLE 814-283-5686

DETAILS: $729,000 – Stunning 5+ bed,4.5 bath home in the beautiful Elmwood neighborhood of Hollidaysburg. Over 4500 sq.ft. in just the 1st & 2nd floor. 2 story foyer, office, formal dining room,great room w/gas fireplace, concrete kitchen countertops & island, stainless steel appliances and a spacious first floor master suite. Second floor has 4 bedrooms with 2 Jack & Jill baths. There’s also a finished basement with a wet bar, dishwasher and two refrigerators. Plus – a theater area with stadium seating. Two bonus rooms in the basement offer an additional bedroom, den, exercise and craft area. And, that’s not all! Call Tiffany for more details.



1815 23RD AVENUE ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30TH FROM NOON TO 1:30 P.M.

DETAILS: $115,000 – Quaint and well maintained 2 story home located in the Altoona Area school district. Features include 3 bedrooms, a newly renovated full bathroom and new hardwood flooring. The first floor boasts a large kitchen and formal dining and living rooms. Out-front is a covered porch along with a spacious covered deck around the rear of the home. The yard is surrounded by vinyl fencing. The home also has new windows and a new hot water heater. The roof is less than 10 years old!



227 E. 2ND STREET, WILLIAMSBURG – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

DETAILS: $200,000 – Come and see this gorgeous, updated one of a kind brick home in Williamsburg with phenomenal outdoor space including an above ground pool with custom deck, a canopied patio, an outdoor art studio, a fenced yard, beautifully landscaped with trees, flowers, koi ponds, firepit and a shed. Appliances in the shed are also included. The home features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths – full of historic charm and modern amenities. There is all new flooring downstairs including the large open foyer which features a beautiful staircase and 4 original hand carved fireplaces, a nicely appointed kitchen with appliances included and a family room addition that includes a pellet stove. There is also a carport covered parking area. Most custom draperies are included and antique furniture is negotiable.