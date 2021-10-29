Perry Wellington 4.5 Halloween Special – Hocus Pocus With George-O

Perry Wellington 4.5 brings George back to the set to share another brew and concoction. Will it involve the eyes of a newt? Maybe the tail of a dragon? Watch the video above to see what kind of potion George-O whips up in his lab!
NEW LISTING!
1816 WADDLE ROAD, STATE COLLEGE – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513
DETAILS: $300,000 – Newly updated 3 bed, 2 full bath home conveniently located close to PSU, restaurants, shops, entertainment, parks, & bus routes. The layout includesa dining area, and a large living room located right off of the kitchen. Upon entering the living area you will find a set of steps that lead to the spacious primary suite, featuring a private bathroom. A four season sunroom overlooks the large private fenced in backyard of the home. The shed and walk-up attic provide plenty of room for additional storage. This home also features off-street parking plus a 3 car garage.