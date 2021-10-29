Perry Wellington 4.5 Halloween Special – Hocus Pocus With George-O

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

NEW LISTING!

1816 WADDLE ROAD, STATE COLLEGE – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $300,000 – Newly updated 3 bed, 2 full bath home conveniently located close to PSU, restaurants, shops, entertainment, parks, & bus routes. The layout includesa dining area, and a large living room located right off of the kitchen. Upon entering the living area you will find a set of steps that lead to the spacious primary suite, featuring a private bathroom. A four season sunroom overlooks the large private fenced in backyard of the home. The shed and walk-up attic provide plenty of room for additional storage. This home also features off-street parking plus a 3 car garage.