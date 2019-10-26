Perry Wellington 4.5 – Halloween Open House

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

Perry Wellington 4.5 is here to give you tips and tools to help you be successful when you are buying or selling. You might not be doing that now but you or someone you know may be in the future. So, we are here to help!

With Halloween right around the corner, we check out some great ideas for our team, even looking back at an iconic magazine cover from last year.

Halloween open house ideas = treat buyers to a themed open house

Don’t actually scare buyers

Keep it tasteful and light ( pumpkin candles, wreaths, throw pillows)

Keep it kid-friendly

Check out this open house coming up this weekend with a listing by Agent Matt Depaolis 814-329-3021

Listing price: $234,900

Details: Open house: Sunday, October 27th 2 to 4 p.m. For this beautiful open concept single level living privately situated on over 1.5 acres. This three-bedroom home has many upgrades to include a poured concrete foundation, walk-in pantry, drywall throughout and a master suite with a 4 piece bath complete with a soaking tub. Two heating sources and central air conditioning. The 24×32 two car detached garage offers extra storage space and a workshop.