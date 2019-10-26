Perry Wellington 4.5 – Halloween Open House

Perry Wellington 4.5 is here to give you tips and tools to help you be successful when you are buying or selling. You might not be doing that now but you or someone you know may be in the future. So, we are here to help!
With Halloween right around the corner, we check out some great ideas for our team, even looking back at an iconic magazine cover from last year.
Halloween open house ideas = treat buyers to a themed open house
- Don’t actually scare buyers
- Keep it tasteful and light ( pumpkin candles, wreaths, throw pillows)
- Keep it kid-friendly
Check out this open house coming up this weekend with a listing by Agent Matt Depaolis 814-329-3021
Listing price: $234,900
Details: Open house: Sunday, October 27th 2 to 4 p.m. For this beautiful open concept single level living privately situated on over 1.5 acres. This three-bedroom home has many upgrades to include a poured concrete foundation, walk-in pantry, drywall throughout and a master suite with a 4 piece bath complete with a soaking tub. Two heating sources and central air conditioning. The 24×32 two car detached garage offers extra storage space and a workshop.