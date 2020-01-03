Perry Wellington 4.5: “Hail to the… Queena” Cambria, Somerset market

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

Perry Wellington Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and sellers, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty.



A clip from season six of the hit Netflix show, House of Cards. “We’re just getting started”, says President Claire Underwood.

That rings true for our guest in this segment. Another president, just getting started at the helm of Cambria Somerset Association of Realtors.

President Quenna Smith has just sworn in a few weeks ago! We take a look at the moment and just what it felt like for her.

Smith talks about her new role, the Cambria-Somerset market and about a few featured land listings she has.

LOT #1 1.6490 ACRES – $32,900 – Level cleared and wooded Residential Building Lot Located In Edgar T Weakland Subdivision just outside of Somerset on Stepping Stone Rd. Natural Gas, Public Water, & Sewer, Telephone are available. Close to shopping, restaurants, healthcare services and much more.

LOT#2 – 1.9920 ACRES – $36,900 – Level wooded Residential Building Lot Located In Edgar T Weakland Subdivision just outside of Somerset on Stepping Stone Rd. Natural Gas, Public Water, & Sewer, Telephone are available.

LOT#3 – 4.8360 ACRES – $75,000 – Level wooded Residential Building Lot Located In Edgar T Weakland Subdivision just outside of Somerset off of Canary Rd. Natural Gas, Public Water, & Sewer, Telephone are available.

LOT#4 – 2.3220 ACRES – $38,000 – Level wooded Residential Building Lot Located In Edgar T Weakland Subdivision just outside of Somerset on Stepping Stone Rd. Natural Gas, Public Water, & Sewer, Telephone are available.

OPEN HOUSE: Sunday, January 5, 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Hosted by Nick Kratzer

136 Red Fox Drive, Duncansville – Listed By George Pisanick 814-381-5758

DETAILS: This beautiful traditional-style home is located in the coveted Fox Hollow Development and offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, hardwood floors, and granite counter-tops. This home features formal living and dining rooms but also has a cozy gas fireplace in the inviting family room which connects to form an open flowing concept area with the kitchen and its informal eating area. This home with spacious rooms has plenty of storage and makes for convenient access to city, boro, and I-99. No basement laundry room here! Second-floor laundry room is accessible to all 4 bedrooms. New carpeting was installed in 2019. Kick back and enjoy the fantastic sunset views from the large refurbished deck with awning. You must see the 3D tour on this home.