Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

It is time to shine the spotlight on our Lewistown office with associate broker Kim Rickert as she tells us about the office.

If you’d like to stop by the Lewistown office, here’s the address:

Perry Wellington Realty – Lewistown100 Stine Drive, Lewistown, Pa. 717-363-8631

You can also contact our main number if you’re buying or selling:

Perry Wellington Realty: 814-695-5323

Check out the open house this weekend at: 1178 Coach Road, Lilly, Pa.