Perry Wellington 4.5- Gretchen Gunnett Team

Welcome back to Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5. We are welcoming two new faces to our show, agents Gretchen Gunnett and Kristy Black!

Gretchen, you have been on the show before, Kristy, this is your first appearance. You both have big news to share.

Gretchen, you’ve been an agent for a while now, What inspired you to start your team?

Kristy, you have an open house coming up this weekend that you wanted to share that comes with a price reduction!

51 Brethren Lane, Duncansville

Details: Now $170,000! Open house: This Sunday, Noon to 2 p.m.

5 bedroom, 2 baths, 3 garage stalls

One story living! This ranch style home has more to offer than meets the eye. One integral garage and a two-car attached. Five bedrooms make up this home with two full bathrooms. Warm-up by the fireplace or sit by the picture window in the living room. This home is in the spring cove school district, and it’s a must-see!

1110 Newry Lane, Duncansville – listed by Gretchen Gunnett 814-502-6248

Listing price: $155,000

3 bedroom, 1 bath, 2 car garage

Large flat lot, family room

Details: Location, location, location! Check out this 3 bedroom 1 bath home in the Penn Farms area of Duncansville. This home is situated on a large corner lot and has lots of potential! There are a large eat-in kitchen and three nicely sized bedrooms. Plus, an updated bathroom. Downstairs, you will find a family room, laundry, and plenty of storage space. There is also a two-car detached garage! Snap this up and make it your own!

We’ll be right back. But first, check out this new listing from the Jordan Conrad team. We first told you about this beautifully updated home in Tyrone last week! Here’s another look!