Perry Wellington 4.5 – Going to Your Happy Place

It’s been a week, hasn’t it? COVID-19, Social Distancing, Everybody off work and out of school, stuck inside, no toilet paper in the stores!!

The Perry Wellington 4.5 team takes a few minutes to go to their happy place with you, all while we keep social distancing!

Everyone at Perry Wellington has had to get pretty creative with trying to show houses. That’s were the immersive virtual tours come in to play.

165 BRADFORD LANE, ROARING SPRING – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

$25,000 PRICE DROP! NOW $500,000!

DETAILS: One of a kind, custom built home in Bradford Heights! This immaculate 1 story home offers a beautiful open concept kitchen with a large island, quartz countertops, top of the line appliances, and a full sized pantry. Open to the kitchen is the living room with a home office or potential 4th bedroom off to the side. There is also a sun room with a vaulted ceiling, perfect for relaxing and looking at the view. Go further down the hall way to the master suite with its own full bathroom and walk-in closet. On the opposite side of the house are two more bedrooms, each with their own full bathrooms. It does not stop there, head down to the full sized walkout basement that is already plumbed for a full bath and 2nd kitchen. Last but not least, check out the MOVIE THEATER in the basement!