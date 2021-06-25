Perry Wellington 4.5 – Going, Going, GONE; Pending in a Week!

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

If you have a house that’s in good shape and priced right, your property could be going, going, GONE! It could happen pretty fast too. The Perry Wellington Realty team talks about a few houses that went pending in less than one week! Watch the video above to see more.

PENDING IN LESS THAN A WEEK!

526 JUSTIN STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513 DETAILS: Colonial style 4 bedroom home in the highly desirable Rolling Hills North subdivision. This home was built in 2012 so everything is relatively new! The interior has been professionally painted. There is hardwood flooring throughout most of the first floor. The kitchen has granite countertops and included stainless steel appliances. There is access to the private back patio from the kitchen / dining area. Formal dining room is currently used as a playroom. There is an expansive master suite with en-suite bath with walk-in tile shower. There is also a full basement which is currently used as a gym. Other features include a two car garage with side driveway extension. (Seller is Listing Agent)

PENDING IN LESS THAN A WEEK!

545 SCHOOLHOUSE ROAD, JOHNSTOWN – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $250,000 – Two story home on an approx 1.2 acre private lot. The home is surrounded by trees and features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, and a 3 car garage. The flooring has been replaced throughout the entire house within the last year. A mini-split unit has been installed in the last year as well. There is a wood burner in the living room and a large sunroom right off the living room. The property is located close to town, convenient for shopping and entertainment.



PENDING IN LESS THAN A WEEK!

202 JONES STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY LAUREL BARNES 814-932-9880

DETAILS: $119,900 – Hollidaysburg borough. Large 4-5 bedroom 1.5 bath home that offers a large kitchen, living room, dining room w/ laminate floor, and family room. Full bath that has been recently updated with new sink and flooring. 5th bedroom currently used as a large dressing room/closet. Newer carpet, nice fenced in yard with a shed and off street parking. Covered patio and covered porch.

NEW LISTING! 711 CHIMNEY ROCKS ROAD HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY JESSICA BALLIET 814-494-4436

DETAILS: $135,000 – 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home in the Hollidaysburg school district. Newer furnace in 2017, new AC in 2020, new roof on house and garage in 2020. .17 of an acre including a 2 car detached garage. There is also an additional parcel to the right of this property with a single car garage/ workshop that is not included but could be purchased separately.

