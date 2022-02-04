Perry Wellington 4.5 – Getting Ready to List Your Home

February 13 2022 06:30 pm

If you’re getting ready to list your home, how can you make sure you’re ready?

Agent Regina Miller joins Perry Wellington 4.5 to show you some tips in the video above.

1. Minor Kitchen Improvements. 

If you have an outdated kitchen, consider painting the cabinets and perhaps changing the hardware. 

If the countertop is outdated, many home improvement stores have pretty good looking, inexpensive options in stock that won’t break the bank. 

2. Update flooring 

If you’ve got hardwood under old carpet, it would be well worth it to rip it up and have the floors refinished. Otherwise consider replacing old carpet with an inexpensive builder-grade neutral option. 

3. Upgrade Lighting 

Don’t underestimate the power of lighting! Replace outdated lights or pendants with some updated, stylish options. The money spent will definitely come back to you several times over in the added value to a buyer. 

And open curtains to let the light in before showings. A well lit home seems bigger and more open.

4. Curb appeal. 

Many times a buyer decides as soon as we pull up to the house whether they want to continue or not. 

  • Trim your shrubs 
  • Cut your grass 
  • Place potted flowers at the entryway 
  • Paint the front door 
  • Invest in new doorknobs, a mailbox and house numbers 

REMODEL RETURN ON INVESTMENT

Minor Kitchen Remodel –  80.5%

Major Kitchen Remodel   – 53 -57%

Entry Door Replacement   –  75%

