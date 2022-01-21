Perry Wellington 4.5 – Get Ready to List Your Home

If you’re planning to list your house, you always want to give it the best chance to make a great first impression on buyers, inspiring them to make an offer.

Watch above as Regina Miller shows you ways you can do that.

Step 1 – Deep Cleaning

Time to start scrubbing…top to bottom. Consider having carpets professionally cleaned or renting a steam cleaner.

Step 2 – Purge

That means, open the closets and cabinets. Buyers certainly will. Stuffed closets, storage bins in random areas, and packed kitchen cabinets give the impression that there isn’t adequate space in the house. Sort into 3 piles: Trash, donate, and keep. Plus it gets your ready to move. Who wants to box up unwanted items to move into a brand new house?

Step 3 – Minimize Furniture – Make sure seating is intentional.

So for example, remove that random TV tray, extra tables, random mismatched throw blankets. TV Remotes, eyeglasses, While those may all be comfortable to you…to a buyer, it just looks messy and uninviting. I like to use a coffee table trunk or a large basket to quickly hide items before a showing

Step 4 – Paint

Use a neutral color palette, cream, white, beige or greige is a good option. Color can be added through an area rug and maybe some matching pillows, or a throw.