Perry Wellington 4.5 – George’s Christmas Traditions

4.5% Commission!

Perry Wellington Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and sellers, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty.



Office Phone Numbers:

Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323

State College: (814) 273-1446

Johnstown: (814) 619-0256

Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725

Bedford: (814) 310-0099

Scranton: (570) 309-6136

Reading; (610) 440-4336



Circuit Mortgage:

Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

Christmas time is full of traditions. Associate Broker George Pisanick has quite a few of them, and he shared them with Adam and Dawn when he invited us over to his house earlier this week.

NEW LISTINGS:

113 Overpar drive, Bedford – Listed by Adam Conrad Team

DETAILS: Come view this beautiful 2 story home with vaulted ceilings and an amazing view of the golf course! This home is located minutes away from the Omni Bedford resort. Appliances included with home sale.

Listing price: $250,000 – 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, heat pump

Updated, vaulted ceilings, appliances stay