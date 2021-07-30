Perry Wellington 4.5 – Free Moving Truck Shoutout!

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

The Perry Wellington Team takes a humorous look at a Facebook post about someone who thought a woman was spying on them, but it was just the image on the side of the Perry Wellington Realty moving truck!

The team takes a minute to talk about all the great things they do for their clients, including the lowe commission rate of 4.5% and use of their moving truck, FOR FREE, when you list with Perry Wellington Realty.



329 MURPHY STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY REGINA MILLER 814-880-7691

DETAILS: $152,500 – This charming, well-built, mid century brick home sits on a quiet street in a desirable neighborhood. It feels very private, as the back yard borders an open farm field. The property features a detached garage, a shed and a large sunroom with a gas fireplace for chilly evenings. Electrical also wired to allow backup generator transfer switch.

