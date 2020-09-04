Perry Wellington 4.5 – “For Sale By Owner” Mistakes

Perry Wellington Realty’s Dawn Pellas, Adam Conrad, and Jordan Conrad discuss the hot housing market and the idea of “For Sale By Owner”(FSBO) and crucial mistakes that sellers may make selling on their own.
Adam Conrad brings up some great points in his Senior Mirror article that you can find this Sunday in the Altoona Mirror.
Other reasons FSBO might fail:
- They Don’t Know How To Prepare The Home Correctly Before Listing For Sale
- They Don’t Know How To Screen Potentials Buyers
- They Aren’t Able To Be Available To Handle Property Inquiries
- They Don’t Allow Potential Buyers To View The Home Without Pressure
- They Don’t Know How To Negotiate With Potential Buyers Offers/Contract
- They Don’t Know How To Handle The Home Inspection Findings
- They Aren’t Willing To (Or Able To) Pay A Commission To A Buyers Agent
- The Home Is Lacking Marketing Exposure
- They Incorrectly Price Their Home
- They Don’t Know How To Ensure The Deal Actually Closes
Using an Agent works! Take a look:
PENDING IN LESS THAN A WEEK!
224 CHIMNEY ROCKS ROAD, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513
LISTING PRICE: $139,900
DETAILS: Quaint home in the Hollidaysburg Area School District! This home sits on approx. 1.79 acres in a convenient location just steps from Chimney Rocks Park. This home offers 3 beds, 1 bath, an integral garage, and a large shed. Sit on either the front or back porch and enjoy the view of downtown Hollidaysburg. With a little TLC, make this your perfect home!
PENDING IN LESS THAN A WEEK! 224 CHIMNEY ROCKS ROAD, HOLLIDAYSBURGLISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513