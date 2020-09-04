Perry Wellington 4.5 – “For Sale By Owner” Mistakes

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Perry Wellington Realty’s Dawn Pellas, Adam Conrad, and Jordan Conrad discuss the hot housing market and the idea of “For Sale By Owner”(FSBO) and crucial mistakes that sellers may make selling on their own.

Adam Conrad brings up some great points in his Senior Mirror article that you can find this Sunday in the Altoona Mirror.

Other reasons FSBO might fail:

They Don’t Know How To Prepare The Home Correctly Before Listing For Sale

They Don’t Know How To Screen Potentials Buyers

They Aren’t Able To Be Available To Handle Property Inquiries

They Don’t Allow Potential Buyers To View The Home Without Pressure

They Don’t Know How To Negotiate With Potential Buyers Offers/Contract

They Don’t Know How To Handle The Home Inspection Findings

They Aren’t Willing To (Or Able To) Pay A Commission To A Buyers Agent

The Home Is Lacking Marketing Exposure

They Incorrectly Price Their Home

They Don’t Know How To Ensure The Deal Actually Closes

PENDING IN LESS THAN A WEEK!

224 CHIMNEY ROCKS ROAD, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $139,900

DETAILS: Quaint home in the Hollidaysburg Area School District! This home sits on approx. 1.79 acres in a convenient location just steps from Chimney Rocks Park. This home offers 3 beds, 1 bath, an integral garage, and a large shed. Sit on either the front or back porch and enjoy the view of downtown Hollidaysburg. With a little TLC, make this your perfect home!

