Perry Wellington 4.5 – Fixer Upper Do’s and Don’ts

“The cheaper the better” might be a true statement for a lot of things, but what about a deal on a fixer-upper house?

If you feel that the way to go get your dream home, buy it cheap and fix it all up, you might want to think twice. The Perry Wellington Realty team talks all about it in the video above!

5 FIXER-UPPER QUESTIONS

1. WHAT’S MY MOTIVATION?

– TO SAVE MONEY?

– TO FLIP IT?

….EITHER WAY IT’S A LOT OF WORK

2. WHERE DO I GO DURING RENO?

– WHERE WILL YOU LIVE DURING RENOVATIONS?

……RENT, MORTGAGE AND RENO COSTS CAN ADD UP SO… BE PREPARED

3. WHAT’S MY REMODELING BUDGET?

– HAVE CONTRACTORS GIVE YOU AN IN PERSON ESTIMATE

4. HOW AM I GOING TO PAY FOR EVERYTHING?

-TAKE OUT A HOME IMPROVEMENT LOAN

FHA 203K LOAN – REQUIRES 3.5 PERCENT DOWN

FANNIE MAE HOMESTYLE LOAN – SIMILAR TO 203K BUT REQUIRES YOU TO PUT DOWN 5 PERCENT

BOTH LOANS HAVE RESTRICTIONS:

A.) HIRE APPROVED CONTRACTORS

B.) SUBMIT BIDS WITH LOAN PAPERWORK