Perry Wellington 4.5 – First Time House Buyer Act

If you’ve been thinking of buying a home but held off because you didn’t feel like fighting or it, you might want to reconsider. Especially for first time home buyers as congress is considering the “First Time House Buyer Act.” The Perry Wellington Realty Team discusses why in the video above.

The act would allow first time home buyers to receive a $15,000 credit. What’s the catch?



YOU CAN’T MAKE MORE THAN 160 PERCENT OF THE LOCAL MEDIAN INCOME.

YOU HAVE TO LIVE IN YOUR NEW HOUSE FOR AT LEAST 4 YEARS.

With lumber prices finally dropping, now might be a great time to consider building, and Perry Wellington can help you with that too!

NEW PRICE!

307 RAILROAD AVENUE, DYSART – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $115,000 – Two story home with expansive detached garage, all on almost half an acre in Dysart! The home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths (one on each floor). There is a first floor laundry off the kitchen. The home can be affordably heated with the new rice coal hopper furnace. There is a formal dining room and living room plus a covered front porch. The detached garage has plenty of room for workspace and storage. The garage has electric and is heated by a wood stove.