Perry Wellington 4.5 – Fire Safety During the Holidays

With a pandemic in full force and people being restricted to stay home as much as possible, they’ve been looking to the holidays for a little happiness. Lots of homes began decorating with trees and lights earlier than normal in 2020!

One concern is fire safety. From lights, electricity, dry trees, fireplaces and space heaters, ‘Tis the season for home fires, unfortunately.

How can you protect yourself this holiday season? The Perry Team has some great tips from realtor.com that they talk about in the video above.

Use light strands in good condition without frays or loose connections

Give some TLC, and water, to your fresh trees

Make sure your artificial tree is fire resistant

Anchor your tree

Watch out for heat sources

Make sure your smoke alarms are working

400- 412 44TH STREET, ALTOONA – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

NEW PRICE: $225,000

DETAILS: You will love this beautiful custom designed home on a large corner lot in Altoona! This property has it all! The home itself is a unique multi-level design with a spacious addition on the back featuring walls of windows and a spiral staircase that connects to a media room/bar area on the first floor. This space is currently used as a recreation room with a hot tub and exercise equipment. But, it can easily be converted into a two floor master suite! The home also offers two more bedrooms, 2 baths, a two car garage, a bonus family room and a covered patio with an enclosed porch/sunroom above. This is one property you have to see to appreciate!

