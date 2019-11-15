Perry Wellington 4.5 – Fewer bidding wars this fall market

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

About four or five years ago, bidding wars were something sellers could expect to see quite frequently. At least it seems that way. By why are there fewer bidding wars?

According to CNBC, bidding wars are at a 10 year low. They site Redfin, saying just 10% of offers written by their agents resulted in a fight to the finish. That’s down 39% from a year ago.

What above as PWR discusses this drastic number change over the past decade.

Mortgage rates are still lower than a year ago but moved slightly higher during the past month. So, homes are less affordable overall

Supply at different price points is a problem.

According to realtor.com –

Supply of homes priced below $200,000 fell 15% annual in October and higher-end supply is not as tight, but there is less demand

With all of that in mind…. if you’re thinking of putting your home on the market, it’s time!

So let’s help them out! Here are some frequently asked seller questions according to maxrealestateexposure.com.

Does the assessed value equal market value?

Should I price my home high for “wiggle room”?

How much do I have to disclose to buyers?

What happens if my home doesn’t appraise?

If you would like information or if you’d like Perry Wellington Realty to help you sell your home contact Perry Wellington Realty at:

814-695-5323 or www.perrywellingtonrealty.com