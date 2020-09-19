Perry Wellington 4.5 – Fall Market Update & Open Houses

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Perry Wellington Realty is hosting numerous open houses this weekend. Take a look at Dawn Pellas, Jordan Conrad, and Adam Conrad take a look at a few great homes that you can take a look at.

But first, the team talks about the housing market as fall is quickly approaching.

OPEN HOUSES

303 Mosquito Creek, Karthaus – Listed by The Annette Yorks Group 814-360-0140

OPEN HOUSE: Sunday, September 20, 2020, from Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Listing Price: $164,900

224 Limestone Drive, Bellefonte – Listed by The Annette Yorks Group 814-360-0140

OPEN HOUSE: Sunday, September 20, 2020, from Noon to 1:30 p.m.

236 Metz Lane, Martinsburg – Listed by The Adam Conrad Team 814-693-5669

OPEN HOUSE: Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

1143 WALTER STREET NANTY GLO – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19TH NOON TO 1:30 P.M.

NEW PRICE: $150,000

DETAILS: Charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath raised ranch home in the borough of Nanty Glo. This home offers custom-built kitchen cabinets, slate tile flooring in lower level bathroom, oak trim, endless storage options throughout the entire house, two huge enclosed sunrooms, and so much more! The bedrooms will each fit king-sized beds and have large closets. The lower level can be made into an in-law suite with its private access and full bath or could be used for business! The possibilities are endless! The lower level has a separate utility room and laundry room. Large yard with 2 Detached Garages and plenty of off-street parking! The home even has a brand new natural gas boiler making for low utility bills.