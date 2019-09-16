Perry Wellington 4.5 – Fall food for thought w/ Annette Yorks

604 Justin Street Hollidaysburg - listed by Jordan Conrad - 814-935-4122

DETAILS: HUGE PRICE DROP! NOW $379,900 - That's Down from $395,000.Custom built home by Campbell Builders in Rolling Hills North! This 1 story home was built in 2008 and has so much to offer. The main level is open and has 3 bedrooms. The master has a large en suite and walk-in closet that connects to the bathroom and bedroom. There is access to the private rear deck from the master suite as well. The other two bedrooms have a Jack and Jill bathroom. There is a formal dining room and kitchen that is open to the living room which has a natural gas fireplace and two sun tunnels. The basement is finished with a home theater and full bath. There is a separate utility room that is large and was previously used in part as a home gym. The lot is almost half an acre and backs up to the woods for lots of privacy. There are a 2 car garage and fire pit!