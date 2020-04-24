Perry Wellington 4.5 – Extra! Extra! Read All About It!

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Perry Wellington Realty 4.5 with Dawn Pellas, Adam Conrad, and Jordan Conrad take a look at some real estate headlines for you.

Existing Home Sales Slump(realtor.com)

Existing home sales slump 8.5% in March, but they say the worst is yet to come as the coronavirus hits the U.S. housing market.

Housing Market Bouncing Back?(CNBC)

Pending home sales, signed contracts, no closings are about 32% lower annually according to Zillow.

Week over week, pending sales went up just over 6% in the week before April 19th.

Mortgage Forbearance Not All It’s Cracked Up to Be(realtor.com)

Homeowners who ask for a break on their mortgages may get one, but there could be consequences.

You have to pay it back in a lump sum later, and if you want to sell again anytime soon, you may be forced to wait.

Don’t Take Your House Off the Market(realtor.com)

Despite the doom and gloom, some agents are telling sellers to KEEP their listings on the market.

Realtor Magazine says there are a lot of buyers out there ready to buy.

New Listings – Still Closing Homes

Perry Wellington Real Estate is still going strong with all the buyers and sellers in every area they service!



918 6TH AVENUE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM 814-696-7742

LISTING PRICE: $179,900

DETAILS: Step into this beautiful Bi-Level Home located across from Duncansville Community Park. The main level of this home features an open concept living room, dining room and kitchen, 2 spacious bedrooms and a recently updated full bath. The lower level has 2 additional bedrooms (the room being used as the master bedroom was previously a family room that could easily be reverted back) and 3/4 bath and a laundry area. Enjoy open concept entertaining or step out to the enclosed back deck. Never get wet with the integral garage. New sidewalk. New garage door. New triple-pane krypton windows. So many upgrades. With a full-price offer, seller will provide up to 6% sellers assist and a 1 year Home Warranty.