Where in the world is the most expensive city to buy a home?

Shanghai Singapore ???

Courtesy: Luxury houses – American Homes

According to the report, the average home price is $1.2 million

High demand and short supply are blamed

So how is supply and demand here in Central Pa?

How will interest rates impact the fall selling season?

Is it too late to list?