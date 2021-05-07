Perry Wellington 4.5 – Even Steven

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Perry Wellington introduces a new segment they call “Even Steven” and it’s all about you, your home, and an agent/broker and everyone looking to break even. Going alone to buy or sell might save a few dollars in commission, but it could cost you in the long run, leaving you “uneven.”

In the process, there’s a listing agent who works for the seller and a buying agent who works with the buyer. You might assume that when a home sells, the agents split the commission 50/50, but that might not be true and the Perry Wellington team discuses that in the video above.

Dawn Pellas and Adam Conrad also talk about how going at it on your own might look like a good idea to save a few dollars, but could cost you(buyers and sellers) in the long run of it all.

NEW LISTING!

1113 51ST STREET, ALTOONA – LISTED BY MATT DEPAOLIS 814-329-3021

DETAILS: Small one-bedroom home setting on a 100×120 level lot in a quiet neighborhood. This could also be a great building lot.

LISTING PRICE: $65,000