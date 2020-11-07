Perry Wellington 4.5 – Elections and the Housing Market

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

The Perry Wellington 4.5 team of Dawn Pellas, Jordan Conrad, and Adam Conrad take a look at how the elections can, and do, influence the housing market, even while a presidential winner has not been announced.

The team talks about an article from Realtor.com about how the uncertainty in the election hurts and helps, the housing market. It’s not all bad news though!

ALL OF THIS COULD AFFECT MORTGAGE RATES TOO – HOW SO?

– That hesitation could be pushing mortgage interest rates down even further.

SO HOW LONG WILL THIS HESITATION LAST?

– This situation could extend until a definitive victor is called in this fiercely divided election—and with the looming possibilities of recounts and lawsuits, that could mean days, weeks, or even months.

Check out the video above as the team takes a look at the end of 2020 and what might come in 2021 for the housing market!