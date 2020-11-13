Perry Wellington 4.5 – Elections and the Housing Market

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

The Perry Wellington 4.5 Team takes a deeper look into the housing market after elections now that we’re in the middle of Novemeber. With Thanksgiving right around the corner, Perry Wellington is still seeing some changes in the market creeping up.

According to realtor.com and their market trend report for October, it shows that things were moving along quite well through most of the month. Take a deeper look in the video above!

Does the indecision of the 2020 Elections keep the housing market on “pause” so to speak?

Regardless of their political affiliation, sellers are holding off on listing their homes while buyers are delaying home closings, particularly in the cities.

